FTSE 100 Declines On China Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks declined on Wednesday, with concerns about China's economic recovery as well as disappointing earnings results from Alphabet and Tesla weighing on sentiment.

The downside remained capped after a monthly survey showed U.K. private-sector business activity expanded faster this month.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 32 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,134 after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Luxury car maker Aston Martin Lagonda soared 8.3 percent. The company reiterated full-year guidance despite reporting lower sales and larger losses for the first half.

Churchill China, a ceramic products maker serving hospitality markets, fell 2.6 percent despite meeting trading expectations for the first half of the year. Events group Informa rose 1.4 percent after it agreed to buy Ascential Plc, the owner of the Money20/20 and Cannes Lions conferences, for about £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) in cash.

Marston's rallied 2.2 percent. The pub operator confirmed its full-year guidance after reporting positive trading momentum for the 16-week period.

Fresnillo jumped 3.8 percent after the gold and sliver miner said it was on track to meet full-year guidance.

Airline EasyJet surged 5.6 percent after a strong Q3 trading update.