21.05.2024 11:11:52
FTSE 100 Declines On Interest-rate Concerns
(RTTNews) - U.K. stock fell on Tuesday following cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials on inflation and the interest rate outlook.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 34 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,389 after ending flat with a positive bias on Monday.
Miners fell on profit taking after recent gains helped by China's property support measures. Anglo American and Antofagasta both were down around 1 percent.
AstraZeneca gained about 1 percent after the drug maker said it is aiming for $80 billion in total revenue by 2030.
Vodafone dropped 1 percent. Stephen van Rooyen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of VodafoneZiggo, effective from September 2024.
Greencore shares soared 20 percent. The foods maker announced a share buyback after delivering first-half profit before taxation of 14.7 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 6.2 million pounds.
