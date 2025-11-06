06.11.2025 12:55:53

FTSE 100 Down In Cautious Trade Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors digesting a mixed batch of earnings updates, and awaiting the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement.

The BoE is expected to hold its benchmark rate as policymakers await the Autumn Budget announcement.

Markets widely expect the BoE to maintain the bank rate at 4% in a split vote. The current rate is the lowest since early 2023.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 31.13 points or 0.32% at 9,745.95 a few minutes before noon.

IMI is surging more than 6.5%. BT Group is up 3.1% and Marks & Spencer is gaining nearly 3%. Natwest Group, Antofagasta, Associated British Foods, Sainsbury (J), JD Sports Fashion and WPP are up 2.6 to 2.7%.

Glencore, Lloyds Banking Group, Endeavour Mining, Barclays, Fresnillo, Land Securities, Auto Trader Group and Weir Group are also notably higher.

Smith & Nephew is down more than 11% after the company's revenue fell short of expectations.

Metlen Energy & Metals is plunging 7.9% and Hikma Pharmaceuticals is down 7.5% after lowering it medium term guidance.

Games Workshop, Diageo, Howden Joinery Group, Hiscoc, Pearson, Unilever, Ashtead Group, Beazley and Bunzl are also down sharply.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

