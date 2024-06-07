|
07.06.2024 11:15:57
FTSE 100 Edges Lower As US Jobs Data Looms
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Friday as investors digested mixed trade figures from China and awaited the much-anticipated U.S. jobs report for directional cues.
Meanwhile, U.K. house market remained broadly stable with a marginal fall in house prices in May, data from the mortgage lender Halifax showed.
House prices dropped unexpectedly by 0.1 percent month-on-month in May after remaining flat in April. Prices were expected to grow 0.2 percent.
On a yearly basis, house price growth accelerated to 1.5 percent from 1.1 percent in the previous month. This was the sixth consecutive increase.
In a separate release, the Confederation of British Industry has upped its forecasts for U.K. growth to 1 percent in 2024 and 1.9 percent in 2025, citing an expected pick-up in consumer spending.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 41 points, or half a percent, at 8,245 after adding half a percent on Thursday.
C&C Group shares slumped 8 percent. Patrick McMahon, the chief executive of the drinks' maker, has stepped down from his position with immediate attack after the discovery of accounting errors.
Homebuilder Bellway gained 1 percent after raising its annual average selling price forecast.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.