06.03.2024 10:24:27

FTSE 100 Gains Ahead Of Budget Statement

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose slightly on Wednesday as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his 2024 Budget, with measures including further tax cuts and public spending reductions widely expected.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,662 after finishing marginally higher the previous day. In corporate news, life insurer Legal & General tumbled 3.3 percent after posting flat operating profit for 2023.

Ricardo, a sustainable energy company, rose more than 2 percent after narrowing its first-half loss.

Paperboard and packing producer DS Smith added about 1 percent after it showcased a resilient Q3 with a positive outlook and strategic focus on pricing, efficiency, and sustainable solutions.

Tullow Oil lost nearly 4 percent after its pretax profit slumped on lower oil prices and impairments.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX und DAX im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt steuern am Donnerstag auf einen schwächeren Start zu. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Verluste zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen