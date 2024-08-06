06.08.2024 11:15:34

FTSE 100 Gives Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - U.K stocks were little changed on Tuesday, giving up early gains as Japanese markets rebounded from a historic selloff.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower in choppy trade after tumbling 2 percent on Monday on worries about slowing U.S. economic growth and heightened Middle East tensions.

InterContinental Hotels Group rose about 1 percent after the Holiday Inn owner reported a 3.2 percent rise in revenue per available room in the second quarter.

Asset manager Abrdn rallied 3.2 percent after reporting better-than-expected profit and lower costs for the first half of the year.

Construction materials provider SIG declined 1.8 percent after reporting a loss in its half-year results.

Domino's Pizza slumped 6.6 percent as it forecast its annual profit to be at the lower-end of market expectations.

