FTSE 100 Rises As Voting Begins

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Thursday as voting began across polling stations, with polls predicting a historic win for the Labour party.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 58 points, or 0.7 percent, at 8,229 after gaining 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

Barclays shares rose 1.4 percent. Barclays Bank Ireland has agreed the sale of certain assets and liabilities, which together comprise its German consumer finance business to BAWAG, a wholly owned subsidiary of BAWAG Group AG.

Spectris jumped 2.6 percent. The instrumentation company has agreed to acquire SciAps Incorporated for consideration of up to $260 million comprising up-front consideration of $200 million plus a deferred element of up to $60 million payable on the delivery of agreed financial metrics.

Smith & Nephew soared 7.2 percent after activist investor Cevian Capital revealed a 5 percent stake in the medical equipment company.