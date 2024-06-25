FTSE 100 Slightly Lower In Cautious Trade; Energy Stocks Climb

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Tuesday even as higher crude prices lifted energy stocks. Investors looked ahead to the release of key economic data this week that could sway expectations on the path of U.S. and U.K. interest rates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,271 after rising half a percent on Monday.

BP Plc and Shell both rose by 0.7 percent as crude prices held firm near recent highs. Vertu Motors fell about 1 percent. The automotive retailer said it anticipates fiscal 2025 results to be in line with current market expectations.

Saga rallied 2.1 percent. The provider of services to the over-50s has reported further strong trading in its ocean cruise business for the first four months of the year.