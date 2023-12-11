Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.12.2023 10:22:34

FTSE 100 Slips As Investors Look To BoE Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to a slew of central bank meetings this week for directional cues.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England and the European Central Bank all are scheduled to announce their monetary policy decisions this week.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,527 after adding half a percent on Friday.

Mining stocks traded mixed amid weakness in metals prices as a result of a stronger dollar and China recovery concerns.

Glencore fell nearly 2 percent while Anglo American and Antofagasta were up around 0.6 percent each.

Drug makers AstraZeneca and GSK were marginally lower.

BT Group edged up slightly after announcing an agreement with Nokia to develop 5G network monetization opportunities.

Domino's Pizza gained half a percent after backing its FY23 guidance.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Woche der Notenbanken: Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX letztlich etwas schwächer -- DAX knackt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiatische Börsen vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt zum Wochenstart Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex sich etwas stärker zeigte. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag im grünen Bereich. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen