22.09.2025 13:28:58

FTSE 100 Up Marginally; Miners In Demand

(RTTNews) - The U.K. stock market is somewhat subdued on Monday with investors mostly staying cautious, looking ahead to reports on manufacturing and services sector activity from major economies for directional clues. A key reading on U.S. inflation is also due this week.

Investors are also continuing to monitor the developments on the trade front, and the potential impact of the sweeping changes announced by the Trump administration to the H-1B visa regime.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 10.30 points or 0.11% at 9,226.97 nearly half an hour past noon.

Miners are in demand as gold surged to set a fresh record high above $3,700 per ounce, buoyed by investors' heightened expectations of a dovish rate cut path.

Endeavour Mining is gaining more than 5%. Fresnillo is up 4.3%, while Rio Tinto and Glencore are up 2% and 1.9%, respectively. Antofagasta is up 1.2% and Anglo American Plc is advancing nearly 1%.

Next, SSE, Land Securities, Informa, Beazley, 3i Group, Smiths Group, Weir Group and National Grid are up with moderate gains.

M&G, Haleon, Croda International, Natwest Group, ICG, Easyjet, JD Sports Fashion, IAG, Diageo and Vodafone Group are down 0.7 to 1.7%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
20.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.09.25 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Montag uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen