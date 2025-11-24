24.11.2025 12:39:52

FTSE 100 Up Slightly As Mining Stocks Climb Higher

(RTTNews) - Despite coming off early highs, U.K.'s FTSE 100 remains in positive territory a little before noon on Monday, with stocks from mining and financials sectors.

The FTSE 100, which advanced to 9,593.05 in early trades, was up 8.69 points or 0.09% at 9,548.40 nearly half an hour before noon.

Endeavour Mining is rising 3.3%. Fresnillo is up 3% and Glencore is gaining 1.85%, while Antofagasta is up 1%.

BHP Group is up nearly 1%. The mining giant confirmed it held preliminary discussions with rival miner Anglo American but said it was now "no longer considering a combination of the two companies." Shares of the latter were up half a percent.

The Sage Group is up by about 2%. Intercontinental Hotels Group, Entain, Pershing Square Holdings, Easyjet, IAG, Barclays Group, WPP, St. James's Place, LSEG, Persimmon, ICG, Barratt Redrow, JD Sports Fashion, Games Workshop and Whitbread are also up with strong gains.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen Zuschläge im frühen Handel. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

