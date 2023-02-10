10.02.2023 12:24:00

Fujitec Co., Ltd.: Additional Explanatory Material Regarding Our Position on the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Fujitec Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:6406):

With regard to agenda items to be put forward at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders, to be held February 24, 2023, and as described in the document "Notice Concerning the Board of Directors' Position on the Agenda Item to be Submitted by the Company and the Agenda Items Proposed by a Shareholder for the Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders,” dated January 20, 2023, the Board of Directors at Fujitec resolved to approve the Company’s proposal (Proposal 1) to improve governance by the Board of Directors and to oppose all other shareholder proposals.

This disclosure today is meant to convey our thoughts on issues of concern to Fujitec shareholders brought to our attention in conversations with them on the topic of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders.

Please see our presentations for more information
Additional explanatory material regarding our position on the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fujitec Co LtdShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Fujitec Co LtdShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fujitec Co Ltd Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh 23,75 7,61% Fujitec Co Ltd Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh
Fujitec Co LtdShs 3 165,00 4,11% Fujitec Co LtdShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen