Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

13 March 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 13 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 111,388 Highest price paid per share: 47.30p Lowest price paid per share: 46.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 47.0107p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 360,954,732 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (360,954,732) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 47.0107p 111,388

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 44471 47.00 08:43:41 00069215503TRLO0 XLON 7477 47.00 08:43:44 00069215505TRLO0 XLON 3306 46.50 08:43:44 00069215506TRLO0 XLON 4414 47.00 08:59:06 00069215859TRLO0 XLON 5235 47.00 08:59:52 00069215876TRLO0 XLON 7250 47.00 08:59:58 00069215880TRLO0 XLON 4538 47.00 09:14:01 00069216591TRLO0 XLON 6623 47.00 09:32:19 00069217171TRLO0 XLON 3116 47.00 09:32:19 00069217172TRLO0 XLON 8155 47.00 09:41:14 00069217371TRLO0 XLON 7337 47.00 09:41:19 00069217391TRLO0 XLON 9466 47.30 10:45:40 00069219290TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse