21.06.2024 18:21:21

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

21-Jun-2024 / 17:21 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

21 June 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

21 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

100,000

Highest price paid per share:

85.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

83.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

84.9089p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 349,900,159 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (349,900,159) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

84.9089p

100,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

3208

84.80

 10:47:57

00070373359TRLO0

XLON

93

84.80

 10:47:57

00070373358TRLO0

XLON

93

84.80

 10:47:57

00070373360TRLO0

XLON

3037

84.80

 10:54:30

00070373628TRLO0

XLON

5881

84.80

 10:54:30

00070373635TRLO0

XLON

4852

84.80

 10:54:30

00070373634TRLO0

XLON

1865

84.80

 10:54:30

00070373633TRLO0

XLON

1020

84.80

 10:54:30

00070373632TRLO0

XLON

5878

84.80

 10:54:30

00070373631TRLO0

XLON

6161

84.80

 10:54:30

00070373630TRLO0

XLON

196

84.80

 10:54:30

00070373629TRLO0

XLON

288

84.20

 10:54:31

00070373648TRLO0

XLON

2414

84.20

 10:54:31

00070373651TRLO0

XLON

5156

84.20

 10:54:31

00070373650TRLO0

XLON

93

84.20

 10:54:31

00070373649TRLO0

XLON

2955

84.20

 10:54:31

00070373652TRLO0

XLON

2355

84.20

 10:54:31

00070373653TRLO0

XLON

2469

83.80

 10:54:32

00070373654TRLO0

XLON

3414

83.80

 10:54:32

00070373656TRLO0

XLON

374

83.80

 10:54:32

00070373655TRLO0

XLON

823

85.20

 14:41:43

00070378068TRLO0

XLON

314

85.20

 14:41:43

00070378067TRLO0

XLON

1140

85.20

 14:41:43

00070378075TRLO0

XLON

4458

85.20

 14:41:43

00070378073TRLO0

XLON

354

85.20

 14:41:43

00070378071TRLO0

XLON

6682

85.20

 14:41:43

00070378078TRLO0

XLON

1460

85.20

 14:41:43

00070378077TRLO0

XLON

492

85.20

 14:41:44

00070378079TRLO0

XLON

29115

85.40

 15:50:30

00070380681TRLO0

XLON

3360

85.20

 16:02:01

00070381065TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 329589
EQS News ID: 1930955

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

