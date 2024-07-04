Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
04.07.2024 18:04:15

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
04-Jul-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

4 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

4 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

300,000

Highest price paid per share:

103.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

100.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

102.2351p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 347,907,508 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (347,907,508) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

102.2351p

300,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7099

100.00

 08:31:42

00070511563TRLO0

XLON

110

100.50

 09:04:49

00070512235TRLO0

XLON

78

100.50

 09:04:49

00070512236TRLO0

XLON

5735

102.00

 09:04:53

00070512237TRLO0

XLON

8042

102.00

 09:04:53

00070512238TRLO0

XLON

6931

102.00

 09:04:58

00070512239TRLO0

XLON

569

102.00

 09:04:58

00070512240TRLO0

XLON

431

102.00

 09:04:58

00070512241TRLO0

XLON

6313

102.00

 09:08:54

00070512315TRLO0

XLON

6919

102.00

 09:08:54

00070512316TRLO0

XLON

44000

101.50

 09:12:33

00070512390TRLO0

XLON

55000

101.50

 09:27:53

00070512679TRLO0

XLON

7065

102.00

 09:31:46

00070512748TRLO0

XLON

6252

102.00

 09:31:46

00070512749TRLO0

XLON

6282

102.00

 09:37:59

00070512980TRLO0

XLON

4500

102.00

 09:37:59

00070512981TRLO0

XLON

86

102.00

 09:37:59

00070512982TRLO0

XLON

78

102.00

 09:37:59

00070512983TRLO0

XLON

6986

103.00

 14:48:32

00070518857TRLO0

XLON

6814

103.00

 14:48:32

00070518859TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 14:48:32

00070518860TRLO0

XLON

5311

103.00

 14:48:32

00070518861TRLO0

XLON

3447

103.00

 14:48:32

00070518862TRLO0

XLON

9505

103.00

 14:48:32

00070518863TRLO0

XLON

3496

103.00

 14:48:32

00070518864TRLO0

XLON

5790

103.00

 14:48:32

00070518865TRLO0

XLON

3375

103.00

 14:48:32

00070518866TRLO0

XLON

3005

103.00

 14:48:32

00070518867TRLO0

XLON

2181

103.00

 15:56:58

00070520853TRLO0

XLON

4400

103.00

 15:56:58

00070520854TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 15:56:58

00070520855TRLO0

XLON

2830

103.00

 15:56:58

00070520856TRLO0

XLON

365

103.00

 15:56:58

00070520857TRLO0

XLON

2508

103.00

 16:03:27

00070521113TRLO0

XLON

4517

103.00

 16:03:27

00070521114TRLO0

XLON

2558

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521155TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521156TRLO0

XLON

224

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521157TRLO0

XLON

483

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521158TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521159TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521160TRLO0

XLON

172

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521161TRLO0

XLON

404

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521162TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521163TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521164TRLO0

XLON

212

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521165TRLO0

XLON

554

103.00

 16:03:51

00070521166TRLO0

XLON

2195

103.00

 16:04:51

00070521201TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 16:04:51

00070521202TRLO0

XLON

3554

103.00

 16:04:51

00070521203TRLO0

XLON

240

103.00

 16:04:51

00070521204TRLO0

XLON

721

103.00

 16:04:51

00070521205TRLO0

XLON

1309

103.00

 16:09:58

00070521503TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 16:09:58

00070521504TRLO0

XLON

2768

103.00

 16:09:58

00070521505TRLO0

XLON

10239

103.00

 16:09:58

00070521506TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 16:09:58

00070521507TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 16:09:58

00070521508TRLO0

XLON

795

103.00

 16:09:58

00070521509TRLO0

XLON

5011

103.00

 16:09:58

00070521510TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 16:11:58

00070521612TRLO0

XLON

1541

103.00

 16:11:58

00070521613TRLO0

XLON

1000

103.00

 16:28:12

00070522710TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 332198
EQS News ID: 1940059

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940059&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

