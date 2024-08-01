+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 18:07:48

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
01-Aug-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

1 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

1 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

277,268

Highest price paid per share:

114.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

111.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

112.8544p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 342,997,290 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (342,997,290) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

112.8544p

277,268

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

122

113.00

 09:10:56

00070856574TRLO0

XLON

12406

113.00

 09:42:28

00070857505TRLO0

XLON

7377

113.00

 09:42:28

00070857506TRLO0

XLON

7906

113.00

 09:42:28

00070857507TRLO0

XLON

7434

113.00

 09:42:28

00070857508TRLO0

XLON

3144

113.00

 10:01:28

00070857765TRLO0

XLON

4144

113.00

 10:01:28

00070857766TRLO0

XLON

2700

113.00

 10:09:28

00070857976TRLO0

XLON

1000

113.00

 10:09:28

00070857977TRLO0

XLON

987

113.00

 10:09:28

00070857978TRLO0

XLON

349

113.00

 10:09:28

00070857979TRLO0

XLON

100

113.00

 10:09:28

00070857980TRLO0

XLON

807

113.00

 10:20:28

00070858207TRLO0

XLON

1970

113.00

 10:20:28

00070858208TRLO0

XLON

1123

113.00

 10:20:28

00070858209TRLO0

XLON

970

113.00

 10:20:28

00070858210TRLO0

XLON

56

113.00

 10:20:28

00070858211TRLO0

XLON

897

113.00

 10:32:28

00070858460TRLO0

XLON

7674

114.00

 10:45:49

00070858755TRLO0

XLON

7427

113.50

 10:45:49

00070858756TRLO0

XLON

7953

113.50

 11:09:26

00070859365TRLO0

XLON

100000

113.00

 11:45:38

00070860093TRLO0

XLON

7792

113.00

 12:12:50

00070861255TRLO0

XLON

3000

113.00

 12:12:50

00070861263TRLO0

XLON

960

113.00

 12:12:50

00070861264TRLO0

XLON

3374

113.00

 12:12:50

00070861265TRLO0

XLON

3005

113.00

 12:12:50

00070861266TRLO0

XLON

3826

113.00

 12:12:50

00070861267TRLO0

XLON

2946

113.00

 12:12:52

00070861274TRLO0

XLON

6602

114.00

 14:04:37

00070865235TRLO0

XLON

7268

114.00

 14:20:26

00070865637TRLO0

XLON

4111

113.50

 14:20:28

00070865646TRLO0

XLON

2748

113.50

 14:20:28

00070865647TRLO0

XLON

8464

113.00

 14:35:36

00070866091TRLO0

XLON

7526

112.00

 15:05:11

00070867240TRLO0

XLON

170

112.00

 15:43:11

00070869479TRLO0

XLON

48

112.00

 15:43:11

00070869480TRLO0

XLON

524

112.00

 15:43:11

00070869481TRLO0

XLON

1754

112.00

 15:43:11

00070869482TRLO0

XLON

1406

112.00

 15:44:03

00070869529TRLO0

XLON

1007

112.00

 15:44:03

00070869530TRLO0

XLON

346

112.00

 15:44:03

00070869531TRLO0

XLON

1033

112.00

 15:44:03

00070869532TRLO0

XLON

1410

112.00

 15:44:03

00070869533TRLO0

XLON

1610

112.00

 15:44:03

00070869534TRLO0

XLON

6780

111.50

 15:48:59

00070869888TRLO0

XLON

6780

111.00

 15:49:43

00070869903TRLO0

XLON

2729

111.00

 16:15:13

00070871315TRLO0

XLON

1597

111.00

 16:15:13

00070871316TRLO0

XLON

37

111.00

 16:15:14

00070871317TRLO0

XLON

2562

111.00

 16:15:14

00070871318TRLO0

XLON

39

111.00

 16:16:13

00070871358TRLO0

XLON

1163

111.00

 16:16:13

00070871359TRLO0

XLON

4

111.00

 16:17:03

00070871372TRLO0

XLON

39

111.00

 16:17:27

00070871381TRLO0

XLON

1266

111.00

 16:18:10

00070871410TRLO0

XLON

36

111.00

 16:19:07

00070871482TRLO0

XLON

1159

111.00

 16:19:10

00070871483TRLO0

XLON

4116

111.00

 16:20:09

00070871577TRLO0

XLON

1485

111.00

 16:20:09

00070871578TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 338060
EQS News ID: 1959465

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

