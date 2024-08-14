+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 18:25:19

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

14-Aug-2024 / 17:25 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

14 August 2024
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:
 
Date of purchase: 14 August 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000
Highest price paid per share: 105.00p
Lowest price paid per share: 102.50p
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.6787p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,774,618 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,774,618) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:
 
Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume
LSE 104.6787p 200,000

Individual information:
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price
(GBp share)		 Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
3183 102.50  09:07:58 00071021710TRLO1 XLON
206 102.50  09:07:58 00071021711TRLO1 XLON
3670 102.50  09:07:58 00071021712TRLO1 XLON
4405 102.50  09:07:58 00071021713TRLO1 XLON
471 103.50  09:40:32 00071022508TRLO1 XLON
621 104.50  09:40:33 00071022518TRLO1 XLON
985 104.50  09:40:33 00071022519TRLO1 XLON
4251 104.50  09:40:33 00071022520TRLO1 XLON
15023 104.50  09:40:33 00071022521TRLO1 XLON
2400 104.50  09:43:37 00071022639TRLO1 XLON
4936 104.50  09:43:37 00071022640TRLO1 XLON
2500 104.50  09:44:33 00071022667TRLO1 XLON
2700 104.50  09:47:48 00071022792TRLO1 XLON
5685 104.50  09:47:48 00071022793TRLO1 XLON
13160 104.50  10:19:22 00071023566TRLO1 XLON
7085 104.50  10:19:22 00071023567TRLO1 XLON
6485 105.00  11:33:22 00071024764TRLO1 XLON
670 105.00  11:33:22 00071024765TRLO1 XLON
306 105.00  11:43:38 00071024886TRLO1 XLON
102101 105.00  16:17:37 00071034420TRLO1 XLON
5700 105.00  16:17:37 00071034421TRLO1 XLON
2950 105.00  16:17:37 00071034422TRLO1 XLON
5240 105.00  16:17:37 00071034423TRLO1 XLON
109 104.50  16:17:37 00071034424TRLO1 XLON
5158 104.00  16:17:37 00071034425TRLO1 XLON


- ENDS -

Enquiries:
Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse4
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 340657
EQS News ID: 1968363

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1968363&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten