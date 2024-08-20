20.08.2024 18:26:38

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
20-Aug-2024 / 17:26 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

20 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

20 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

182,208

Highest price paid per share:

105.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

105.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

105.3145p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,154,340 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,154,340) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

105.3145p

182,208

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7053

105.50

 10:52:57

00071076076TRLO0

XLON

6881

105.50

 10:52:57

00071076077TRLO0

XLON

7404

105.50

 10:52:57

00071076078TRLO0

XLON

4991

105.50

 10:52:57

00071076079TRLO0

XLON

12671

105.50

 10:52:57

00071076080TRLO0

XLON

7039

105.50

 10:52:57

00071076081TRLO0

XLON

7716

105.50

 10:53:06

00071076082TRLO0

XLON

8565

105.00

 11:04:02

00071076265TRLO0

XLON

6484

105.00

 11:04:04

00071076266TRLO0

XLON

1154

105.00

 11:04:04

00071076267TRLO0

XLON

3240

105.00

 11:32:04

00071076826TRLO0

XLON

3357

105.00

 11:32:04

00071076827TRLO0

XLON

80

105.00

 11:32:04

00071076828TRLO0

XLON

700

105.00

 11:32:04

00071076829TRLO0

XLON

1667

105.00

 11:32:04

00071076830TRLO0

XLON

4650

105.00

 11:49:36

00071077275TRLO0

XLON

1300

105.00

 11:49:42

00071077277TRLO0

XLON

1156

105.00

 11:49:42

00071077278TRLO0

XLON

2980

105.50

 14:14:01

00071080136TRLO0

XLON

671

105.50

 14:14:01

00071080137TRLO0

XLON

3044

105.50

 14:14:01

00071080138TRLO0

XLON

66

105.50

 14:14:01

00071080139TRLO0

XLON

2433

105.50

 14:14:08

00071080146TRLO0

XLON

14094

105.50

 14:17:41

00071080360TRLO0

XLON

7821

105.00

 14:17:52

00071080424TRLO0

XLON

855

105.00

 14:17:58

00071080430TRLO0

XLON

3281

105.00

 14:17:58

00071080431TRLO0

XLON

3294

105.00

 14:17:58

00071080432TRLO0

XLON

216

105.50

 14:39:04

00071081305TRLO0

XLON

1283

105.50

 14:39:04

00071081306TRLO0

XLON

1700

105.50

 14:39:04

00071081307TRLO0

XLON

2994

105.50

 14:39:04

00071081308TRLO0

XLON

3101

105.50

 14:39:04

00071081309TRLO0

XLON

1925

105.50

 14:39:04

00071081310TRLO0

XLON

6989

105.50

 15:12:57

00071082910TRLO0

XLON

2000

105.00

 15:13:03

00071082916TRLO0

XLON

646

105.00

 15:13:03

00071082917TRLO0

XLON

9921

105.00

 15:13:03

00071082918TRLO0

XLON

2988

105.50

 15:13:03

00071082919TRLO0

XLON

925

105.50

 15:13:03

00071082920TRLO0

XLON

2024

105.50

 16:02:10

00071085443TRLO0

XLON

40

105.50

 16:02:10

00071085444TRLO0

XLON

676

105.50

 16:02:10

00071085445TRLO0

XLON

3158

105.50

 16:02:10

00071085446TRLO0

XLON

1093

105.50

 16:02:10

00071085447TRLO0

XLON

1900

105.50

 16:02:10

00071085448TRLO0

XLON

1900

105.50

 16:02:10

00071085449TRLO0

XLON

1900

105.50

 16:02:10

00071085450TRLO0

XLON

2743

105.50

 16:02:10

00071085451TRLO0

XLON

566

105.00

 16:02:10

00071085452TRLO0

XLON

6873

105.00

 16:02:40

00071085480TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 341769
EQS News ID: 1971797

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

