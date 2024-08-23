Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

23.08.2024 18:36:55

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
23-Aug-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

23 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

23 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,000

Highest price paid per share:

106.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

104.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

105.0252p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,628,526 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,628,526) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

105.0252p

200,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

3993

105.00

 09:15:18

00071119347TRLO0

XLON

6861

105.00

 09:15:18

00071119348TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 09:15:18

00071119349TRLO0

XLON

1157

105.00

 09:15:18

00071119350TRLO0

XLON

3007

105.00

 09:37:48

00071119842TRLO0

XLON

4035

105.00

 09:37:48

00071119843TRLO0

XLON

379

105.00

 10:06:08

00071120330TRLO0

XLON

3093

105.00

 10:06:08

00071120331TRLO0

XLON

3713

105.00

 10:06:08

00071120332TRLO0

XLON

7751

105.00

 10:20:54

00071120471TRLO0

XLON

277

105.00

 10:43:54

00071120756TRLO0

XLON

6168

105.00

 10:43:54

00071120757TRLO0

XLON

2985

104.50

 10:54:20

00071121027TRLO0

XLON

4910

104.50

 10:54:20

00071121028TRLO0

XLON

47

104.00

 11:10:35

00071121668TRLO0

XLON

62

104.00

 12:14:25

00071123323TRLO0

XLON

15

104.00

 12:15:07

00071123334TRLO0

XLON

1130

105.00

 14:28:20

00071126553TRLO0

XLON

1582

105.00

 14:28:20

00071126554TRLO0

XLON

3000

105.00

 14:28:20

00071126555TRLO0

XLON

461

105.00

 14:28:20

00071126560TRLO0

XLON

695

105.00

 14:28:20

00071126562TRLO0

XLON

41366

105.00

 14:28:20

00071126563TRLO0

XLON

3175

105.00

 14:28:20

00071126565TRLO0

XLON

3712

105.00

 14:28:20

00071126566TRLO0

XLON

5677

105.00

 14:28:20

00071126567TRLO0

XLON

3304

105.00

 14:28:20

00071126568TRLO0

XLON

3719

105.00

 14:28:20

00071126569TRLO0

XLON

2733

105.00

 14:31:20

00071126647TRLO0

XLON

7131

105.00

 14:31:20

00071126648TRLO0

XLON

4216

105.00

 14:41:20

00071127059TRLO0

XLON

669

105.00

 14:41:20

00071127060TRLO0

XLON

3198

105.00

 14:41:20

00071127061TRLO0

XLON

863

105.00

 14:41:20

00071127062TRLO0

XLON

1599

105.00

 15:03:43

00071128456TRLO0

XLON

3441

105.00

 15:03:43

00071128457TRLO0

XLON

2169

105.00

 15:03:43

00071128458TRLO0

XLON

2245

105.00

 15:04:47

00071128522TRLO0

XLON

2991

105.00

 15:04:47

00071128523TRLO0

XLON

1771

105.00

 15:04:47

00071128526TRLO0

XLON

7684

105.00

 15:19:26

00071129511TRLO0

XLON

2912

105.00

 15:31:43

00071130066TRLO0

XLON

4708

105.00

 15:31:43

00071130067TRLO0

XLON

435

105.00

 15:40:43

00071130690TRLO0

XLON

3095

105.00

 15:40:43

00071130691TRLO0

XLON

6652

105.00

 15:56:37

00071131231TRLO0

XLON

3071

105.00

 15:56:37

00071131247TRLO0

XLON

1600

105.00

 15:56:37

00071131248TRLO0

XLON

2022

105.00

 15:56:37

00071131249TRLO0

XLON

2209

105.00

 16:03:30

00071131669TRLO0

XLON

3531

105.00

 16:03:30

00071131670TRLO0

XLON

679

105.00

 16:03:30

00071131671TRLO0

XLON

4053

106.00

 16:17:07

00071132599TRLO0

XLON

2066

106.00

 16:17:53

00071132629TRLO0

XLON

1240

106.00

 16:17:53

00071132630TRLO0

XLON

1500

106.00

 16:17:53

00071132631TRLO0

XLON

243

106.00

 16:17:53

00071132632TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 342618
EQS News ID: 1974343

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

