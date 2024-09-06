06.09.2024 17:56:47

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

06-Sep-2024 / 16:56 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

6 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

6 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

150,000

Highest price paid per share:

132.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

120.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

125.2756p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,077,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (338,077,874) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

125.2756p

150,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7021

132.00

 09:21:24

00071277294TRLO0

XLON

6650

132.00

 09:21:24

00071277295TRLO0

XLON

7353

132.00

 09:21:24

00071277296TRLO0

XLON

7442

129.00

 10:21:28

00071279012TRLO0

XLON

627

129.50

 10:48:28

00071280204TRLO0

XLON

2216

129.50

 10:48:28

00071280205TRLO0

XLON

421

129.50

 10:48:28

00071280206TRLO0

XLON

185

129.50

 10:48:28

00071280207TRLO0

XLON

1210

129.50

 10:48:28

00071280208TRLO0

XLON

1331

129.50

 10:48:28

00071280209TRLO0

XLON

3000

129.50

 10:49:47

00071280239TRLO0

XLON

1210

129.50

 10:49:47

00071280240TRLO0

XLON

1547

129.50

 10:49:47

00071280241TRLO0

XLON

7767

129.00

 11:08:26

00071280827TRLO0

XLON

7645

127.50

 11:51:26

00071281708TRLO0

XLON

7115

126.00

 12:42:42

00071283221TRLO0

XLON

83

126.00

 12:42:42

00071283222TRLO0

XLON

6477

126.00

 13:51:47

00071285613TRLO0

XLON

203

126.00

 13:51:47

00071285614TRLO0

XLON

6895

125.50

 13:57:45

00071285828TRLO0

XLON

6642

123.50

 14:41:11

00071287992TRLO0

XLON

6581

123.00

 14:42:16

00071288056TRLO0

XLON

7639

120.50

 15:21:33

00071290266TRLO0

XLON

7898

120.00

 15:26:15

00071290507TRLO0

XLON

2368

120.50

 15:46:03

00071291523TRLO0

XLON

1319

121.00

 15:46:03

00071291524TRLO0

XLON

1538

121.00

 15:46:03

00071291525TRLO0

XLON

40

121.00

 15:46:03

00071291526TRLO0

XLON

1403

121.00

 15:46:03

00071291527TRLO0

XLON

1500

121.00

 15:46:03

00071291528TRLO0

XLON

4058

121.00

 15:46:03

00071291529TRLO0

XLON

9584

120.50

 15:46:08

00071291540TRLO0

XLON

1700

122.50

 16:13:44

00071292851TRLO0

XLON

3400

122.50

 16:13:44

00071292852TRLO0

XLON

1577

122.50

 16:13:50

00071292860TRLO0

XLON

491

122.00

 16:13:52

00071292861TRLO0

XLON

6557

122.00

 16:13:52

00071292862TRLO0

XLON

976

122.00

 16:22:52

00071293722TRLO0

XLON

1116

122.00

 16:23:26

00071293754TRLO0

XLON

7215

122.00

 16:23:28

00071293755TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 345415
EQS News ID: 1983645

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1983645&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten