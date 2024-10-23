Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

23 October 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase: 23 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 109,815 Highest price paid per share: 147.00p Lowest price paid per share: 140.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 143.5917p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,406,899 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,406,899) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 143.5917p 109,815

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 5582 140.50 09:20:24 00306434331TRLO1 XLON 1780 140.50 09:20:24 00306434332TRLO1 XLON 15931 141.00 11:10:31 00306552106TRLO1 XLON 1655 141.00 11:30:51 00306552855TRLO1 XLON 1851 141.00 11:30:51 00306552856TRLO1 XLON 819 141.00 11:30:51 00306552857TRLO1 XLON 865 141.00 11:30:51 00306552858TRLO1 XLON 1176 140.50 11:30:54 00306552859TRLO1 XLON 91 140.50 11:30:54 00306552860TRLO1 XLON 91 140.50 11:30:54 00306552861TRLO1 XLON 723 142.50 12:53:16 00306556033TRLO1 XLON 3720 142.00 13:31:38 00306556973TRLO1 XLON 13322 142.00 13:31:38 00306556974TRLO1 XLON 2658 143.00 13:41:41 00306557362TRLO1 XLON 886 143.00 13:41:41 00306557363TRLO1 XLON 278 144.00 14:17:00 00306558347TRLO1 XLON 3529 144.50 14:21:43 00306558506TRLO1 XLON 1913 145.00 14:33:40 00306559115TRLO1 XLON 924 145.00 14:33:57 00306559123TRLO1 XLON 918 145.00 14:34:10 00306559128TRLO1 XLON 875 145.00 14:34:23 00306559137TRLO1 XLON 866 145.00 14:34:36 00306559140TRLO1 XLON 881 145.00 14:34:56 00306559152TRLO1 XLON 878 145.00 14:35:30 00306559164TRLO1 XLON 893 145.00 14:35:54 00306559180TRLO1 XLON 874 145.00 14:36:22 00306559197TRLO1 XLON 869 145.00 14:37:19 00306559290TRLO1 XLON 867 145.00 14:38:58 00306559360TRLO1 XLON 869 145.00 14:41:05 00306559513TRLO1 XLON 876 145.00 14:41:19 00306559528TRLO1 XLON 886 145.00 14:41:33 00306559559TRLO1 XLON 875 145.00 14:41:47 00306559575TRLO1 XLON 924 145.00 14:42:02 00306559580TRLO1 XLON 872 145.00 14:42:23 00306559583TRLO1 XLON 866 145.00 14:43:15 00306559613TRLO1 XLON 872 145.00 14:49:27 00306559920TRLO1 XLON 870 145.00 14:51:42 00306560031TRLO1 XLON 879 145.00 14:51:59 00306560041TRLO1 XLON 766 145.00 14:52:15 00306560061TRLO1 XLON 102 145.00 14:52:15 00306560062TRLO1 XLON 891 145.00 14:52:31 00306560073TRLO1 XLON 871 145.00 14:53:02 00306560133TRLO1 XLON 869 145.00 14:55:25 00306560289TRLO1 XLON 879 145.00 14:57:08 00306560360TRLO1 XLON 868 145.00 14:57:44 00306560379TRLO1 XLON 887 145.00 14:59:50 00306560444TRLO1 XLON 874 145.00 15:00:17 00306560466TRLO1 XLON 870 145.00 15:00:48 00306560502TRLO1 XLON 866 145.00 15:02:36 00306560553TRLO1 XLON 887 145.00 15:03:21 00306560569TRLO1 XLON 870 145.00 15:03:39 00306560573TRLO1 XLON 911 145.00 15:03:57 00306560578TRLO1 XLON 869 145.00 15:04:33 00306560597TRLO1 XLON 1566 146.50 15:15:45 00306561174TRLO1 XLON 3466 146.00 15:16:36 00306561197TRLO1 XLON 873 146.50 15:16:36 00306561198TRLO1 XLON 1137 146.00 15:16:56 00306561213TRLO1 XLON 298 146.00 15:16:56 00306561214TRLO1 XLON 298 146.00 15:16:56 00306561215TRLO1 XLON 925 146.00 15:22:52 00306561576TRLO1 XLON 925 146.00 15:22:52 00306561577TRLO1 XLON 863 146.00 15:24:03 00306561636TRLO1 XLON 888 146.50 15:35:00 00306562202TRLO1 XLON 429 146.50 16:00:00 00306563496TRLO1 XLON 466 146.50 16:00:00 00306563497TRLO1 XLON 530 147.00 16:00:55 00306563539TRLO1 XLON 410 147.00 16:00:55 00306563540TRLO1 XLON 937 146.50 16:00:55 00306563541TRLO1 XLON 804 147.00 16:02:51 00306563629TRLO1 XLON 2007 147.00 16:02:51 00306563630TRLO1 XLON 1774 146.50 16:08:55 00306563918TRLO1 XLON 886 146.50 16:08:55 00306563919TRLO1 XLON 887 146.50 16:08:55 00306563920TRLO1 XLON 888 146.00 16:14:01 00306564316TRLO1 XLON 887 146.00 16:14:01 00306564317TRLO1 XLON 887 146.00 16:14:01 00306564319TRLO1 XLON

