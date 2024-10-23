23.10.2024 18:08:43

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
23-Oct-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

23 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

23 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

109,815

Highest price paid per share:

147.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

140.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

143.5917p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of  333,406,899 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,406,899) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

143.5917p

109,815

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

5582

140.50

09:20:24

00306434331TRLO1

XLON

1780

140.50

09:20:24

00306434332TRLO1

XLON

15931

141.00

11:10:31

00306552106TRLO1

XLON

1655

141.00

11:30:51

00306552855TRLO1

XLON

1851

141.00

11:30:51

00306552856TRLO1

XLON

819

141.00

11:30:51

00306552857TRLO1

XLON

865

141.00

11:30:51

00306552858TRLO1

XLON

1176

140.50

11:30:54

00306552859TRLO1

XLON

91

140.50

11:30:54

00306552860TRLO1

XLON

91

140.50

11:30:54

00306552861TRLO1

XLON

723

142.50

12:53:16

00306556033TRLO1

XLON

3720

142.00

13:31:38

00306556973TRLO1

XLON

13322

142.00

13:31:38

00306556974TRLO1

XLON

2658

143.00

13:41:41

00306557362TRLO1

XLON

886

143.00

13:41:41

00306557363TRLO1

XLON

278

144.00

14:17:00

00306558347TRLO1

XLON

3529

144.50

14:21:43

00306558506TRLO1

XLON

1913

145.00

14:33:40

00306559115TRLO1

XLON

924

145.00

14:33:57

00306559123TRLO1

XLON

918

145.00

14:34:10

00306559128TRLO1

XLON

875

145.00

14:34:23

00306559137TRLO1

XLON

866

145.00

14:34:36

00306559140TRLO1

XLON

881

145.00

14:34:56

00306559152TRLO1

XLON

878

145.00

14:35:30

00306559164TRLO1

XLON

893

145.00

14:35:54

00306559180TRLO1

XLON

874

145.00

14:36:22

00306559197TRLO1

XLON

869

145.00

14:37:19

00306559290TRLO1

XLON

867

145.00

14:38:58

00306559360TRLO1

XLON

869

145.00

14:41:05

00306559513TRLO1

XLON

876

145.00

14:41:19

00306559528TRLO1

XLON

886

145.00

14:41:33

00306559559TRLO1

XLON

875

145.00

14:41:47

00306559575TRLO1

XLON

924

145.00

14:42:02

00306559580TRLO1

XLON

872

145.00

14:42:23

00306559583TRLO1

XLON

866

145.00

14:43:15

00306559613TRLO1

XLON

872

145.00

14:49:27

00306559920TRLO1

XLON

870

145.00

14:51:42

00306560031TRLO1

XLON

879

145.00

14:51:59

00306560041TRLO1

XLON

766

145.00

14:52:15

00306560061TRLO1

XLON

102

145.00

14:52:15

00306560062TRLO1

XLON

891

145.00

14:52:31

00306560073TRLO1

XLON

871

145.00

14:53:02

00306560133TRLO1

XLON

869

145.00

14:55:25

00306560289TRLO1

XLON

879

145.00

14:57:08

00306560360TRLO1

XLON

868

145.00

14:57:44

00306560379TRLO1

XLON

887

145.00

14:59:50

00306560444TRLO1

XLON

874

145.00

15:00:17

00306560466TRLO1

XLON

870

145.00

15:00:48

00306560502TRLO1

XLON

866

145.00

15:02:36

00306560553TRLO1

XLON

887

145.00

15:03:21

00306560569TRLO1

XLON

870

145.00

15:03:39

00306560573TRLO1

XLON

911

145.00

15:03:57

00306560578TRLO1

XLON

869

145.00

15:04:33

00306560597TRLO1

XLON

1566

146.50

15:15:45

00306561174TRLO1

XLON

3466

146.00

15:16:36

00306561197TRLO1

XLON

873

146.50

15:16:36

00306561198TRLO1

XLON

1137

146.00

15:16:56

00306561213TRLO1

XLON

298

146.00

15:16:56

00306561214TRLO1

XLON

298

146.00

15:16:56

00306561215TRLO1

XLON

925

146.00

15:22:52

00306561576TRLO1

XLON

925

146.00

15:22:52

00306561577TRLO1

XLON

863

146.00

15:24:03

00306561636TRLO1

XLON

888

146.50

15:35:00

00306562202TRLO1

XLON

429

146.50

16:00:00

00306563496TRLO1

XLON

466

146.50

16:00:00

00306563497TRLO1

XLON

530

147.00

16:00:55

00306563539TRLO1

XLON

410

147.00

16:00:55

00306563540TRLO1

XLON

937

146.50

16:00:55

00306563541TRLO1

XLON

804

147.00

16:02:51

00306563629TRLO1

XLON

2007

147.00

16:02:51

00306563630TRLO1

XLON

1774

146.50

16:08:55

00306563918TRLO1

XLON

886

146.50

16:08:55

00306563919TRLO1

XLON

887

146.50

16:08:55

00306563920TRLO1

XLON

888

146.00

16:14:01

00306564316TRLO1

XLON

887

146.00

16:14:01

00306564317TRLO1

XLON

887

146.00

16:14:01

00306564319TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


