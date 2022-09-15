Future Technologies Teams Up with Anterix to Respond to Increasing Cross-Sector Demand for Private Cellular Network Solutions

Integrator to Offer 900 MHz Solutions to Its Customer Base

ATLANTA and WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Technologies Venture, LLC (Future Technologies) and Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) have launched an alliance to integrate Anterix's 900 MHz spectrum with Future Technologies' end-to-end digital transformation solutions. The new cooperative effort responds to broad and growing interest in private wireless networks to address valuable use cases in select vertical markets, including oil & gas, chemical, government, manufacturing, logistics, aerospace, mining, and smart agriculture.

Anterix is focused on enabling private LTE and 5G networks for utilities. Future Technologies is a specialized Lead System Integrator with over 12 years of Private Cellular project experience. Future Technologies provides industry 4.0 and mission critical solutions to their >180 customers by specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions, including private LTE and 5G networks in both licensed and unlicensed spectrum. This new relationship opens the opportunity to integrate Anterix's 900 MHz spectrum and its utility focus into Future Technologies' Private Cellular Projects, which will provide a new cross-sector foundation bringing benefits to a broad range of customers.

"Future Technologies solves customer problems by focusing on customer use cases, which dictate connectivity requirements and solutions," said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies. "To meet those connectivity requirements, we absolutely understand the value and benefits of Anterix's low-band 900 MHz spectrum, particularly its ability to help meet the skyrocketing demand we are seeing for private LTE and 5G capabilities. There are immediate opportunities to use that spectrum to serve our Fortune 50, 100, 1,000, and 5,000 customers, and we look forward to integrating it into the solutions we offer across sectors and across the country."

"Anterix is fielding a growing number of inbound requests for private LTE and 5G capabilities, and those calls are coming from diverse sectors all across the economy," said Rob Schwartz, President & CEO of Anterix. "With its wide customer base and range of integrated solutions, Future Technologies can help us respond to that demand, leveraging our valuable nationwide 900 MHz spectrum. The innovation in these additional industries will address an expanding universe of critical use cases, and importantly, we fully expect many of these innovations to carry over to benefit the electric utility industry, which remains our primary focus."

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a Lead System Integrator (LSI) specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – DoD, Utility, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing and Transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.www.futuretechllc.com

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential use cases and benefits to utilities of deploying private 900 MHz LTE broadband networks. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Anterix's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual future results to differ materially from its current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Anterix may not be successful in commercializing its spectrum assets to its targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers, on a timely basis and on favorable terms; (ii) Anterix may be unable to secure broadband licenses from the FCC on a timely and cost-effective basis; and (iii) the value of Anterix's spectrum assets may fluctuate significantly based on supply and demand, as well as technical and regulatory changes. These and other risk factors that may affect Anterix's future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in its filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2022. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results. Except as required by applicable law, Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or otherwise.

