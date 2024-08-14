Futures Might Open Broadly Down

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, the major attention will be on Consumer price inflation and its impact on the outlook for interest rates. on signs of falling U.S. inventories and simmering tensions in the Middle East.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices rebounded.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street Asian shares ended broadly higher, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 18.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 00.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 0.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday near their highs of the session. The Nasdaq soared 407.00 points or 2.4 percent to 17,187.61, the S&P 500 surged 90.04 points or 1.7 percent to 5,434.43 and the Dow jumped 408.63 points or 1.0 percent to 39,765.64.

On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were down 3.7 million barrels and Gasoline inventories were up 1.3 million barrels.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.35 percent to 17,113.36, retreating from a two-week high ahead of Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s earnings and its share-purchase plans.

Japanese markets advanced and the yen stabilized after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced he will not run for re-election, paving the way for a new leader in September.

The Nikkei average rose 0.58 percent to 36,442.43 while the broader Topix index settled 1.11 percent higher at 2,581.90. Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.31 percent to 7,850.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 0.35 percent at 8,070.20.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 33.12 points or 0.46 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 78.52 points or 0.44 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 21.93 points or 0.27 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 55.10 points or 0.52 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.52 percent.