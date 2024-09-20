Futures Point To Broadly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The economic announcements on Friday are relatively quiet. Investors might be more keen on geopolitical developments. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street Might be broadly down.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 23.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 8.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 41.25 points.

The U.S. major averages were firmly positive on Thursday. The Dow jumped 522.09 points or 1.3 percent to 42,025.19, the Nasdaq soared 440.68 points or 2.5 percent to 18,013.96 and the S&P 500 surged 95.38 points or 1.7 percent to 5,713.64.

On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 808 and the U.S. rig count was 590.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak on 'the Federal Reserve: It's More Than Just Interest Rates' before the Tulane University Freeman School of Business Lecture event at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks closed broadly higher on Friday. Chinese stocks struggled at the close. The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,736.81, little changed from its previous closing level. Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled with a gain of 245.41 points or 1.4 percent at 18,258.57, nearly 100 points off the session's high of 18,355.15.

Australian benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index ended the day at 8,209.50, gaining 17.60 points or 0.2 percent. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled with a gain of 20.20 points or 0.2 percent at 8,437.20.