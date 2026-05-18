Futures Point To Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday.

President Donald Trump continued his threat against Iran and the Middle East conflict is still driving investor sentiments.

Oil prices spiked, Brent crude futures held above $110 a barrel, while gold edged up slightly to hold above $4,550 an ounce. The U.S. dollar held its ground against major currencies.

Asian shares finished broadly down, while European shares are trading mostly higher.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 157.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 13.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 33.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Friday firmly negative. The Dow slumped 537.29 points or 1.1 percent to 49,526.17, the Nasdaq plunged 410.08 points or 1.5 percent to 26,225.14 and the S&P 500 tumbled 92.74 points or 1.2 percent to 7,408.50.

On the economic front, the Housing Market Index for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 34, while it was up 34 in the prior month.

Three-month and six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Treasury International Capital for March is scheduled at 4. 00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Net Long-Term Securities Transactions were up $58.6 billion.

Interim Atlanta Fed President Cheryl Venable will give welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 2026 Financial Markets Conference: 'Technology's Transformative Role in Finance and Central Banking' at 8.30 am ET.

Asian shares ended broadly lower on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 4,131.53. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1.11 percent to 25,675.18.

Japanese markets ended sharply lower. The Nikkei average fell 0.97 percent to 60,815.95. The broader Topix index settled 0.97 percent lower at 3,826.51.

Australian markets finished lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.45 percent to 8,505.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 1.52 percent at 8,735.40.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 19.34 points or 0.24 percent. The German DAX is gaining 65.79 points or 0.27 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 65.01 points or 0.64 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is falling 85.13 points or 0.64 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.42 percent.