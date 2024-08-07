Futures Pointing To Extended Rebound On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to sharply higher open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with stocks likely to extend the rebound seen in the previous session.

While stocks saw a notable advance during Tuesday's session, traders may still see stocks as oversold following the recent weakness in the markets.

Concerns the U.S. economy is headed for a recession dragged the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 down to three-month lows on Monday.

Positive sentiment may also be generated in reaction to quarterly results from Disney (DIS), as the entertainment giant reported better than expected fiscal third quarter earnings.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data may keep some traders on the sidelines.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, recovering well after three successive days of losses, as investors shrugged off fears of a recession and geopolitical concerns.

The major averages all closed on a firm note. The Dow ended up 294.39 points or 0.8 percent at 38,997.66. The S&P 500 closed up by 53.70 points or 1.0 percent at 5,240.03, while the Nasdaq settled higher by 166.77 points or 1.0 percent at 16,366.85.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street, as some traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

"Pockets of volatility are expected to continue as August and September give way to a calmer seasonal period," said Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial. "However, it's important to remember pockets of opportunity are always on the other side of the storm."

A positive reaction to some of the latest corporate earnings news also generated buying interest, with shares of Uber (UBER) spiking by 10.9 percent after the ride-sharing company reported better than expected second quarter results.

Industrial equipment maker Caterpillar (CAT) also moved sharply higher after reporting second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Shares of CSX Corp. (CSX) also showed a strong move to the upside after the rail transportation company reported better than expected second quarter earnings.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of June.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $73.1 billion in June from a revised $75.0 billion in May.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $72.4 billion from the $75.1 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 1.5 percent to $265.9 billion, while the value of imports rose by 0.6 percent to $339.0 billion.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are surging $1.72 to $74.92 a barrel after rising $0.26 to $73.20 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $2,440.20, up $8.60 compared to the previous session's close of $2,431.60. On Tuesday, gold fell $12.80.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.02 yen compared to the 144.34 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0915 compared to yesterday's $1.0931.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida Shinichi said the central bank won't raise interest rates when financial markets are volatile.

The dollar held steady in Asian trading and gold edged up marginally after Federal Reserve officials reassured markets that the U.S. is not headed for a recession.

Oil prices fluctuated in Asian trading after industry data showed an unexpected inventory build, countering global oil supply concerns.

China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally higher at 2,869.83 after July trade data proved to be a mixed bag. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.4 percent to 16,877.86.

Chinaese exports grew less than expected at the start of the third quarter, while imports rebounded on domestic demand, official data showed.

Exports posted annual growth of 7.0 percent in July. This was weaker than the forecast of 9.7 percent and followed an 8.6 percent expansion in June.

On the other hand, imports surged 7.2 percent annually, reversing the 2.3 percent decrease in June and also stronger than the consensus 3.5 percent increase.

Japanese markets rose for a second day running on dovish BOJ signals. The Nikkei 225 Index fell more than 900 points at the opening before reversing course to end the session up 1.2 percent at 35,089.62.

The broader Topix Index settled 2.3 percent higher at 2,489.21. The yen weakened to the 147-yen level after earlier trading in a 144-yen band.

Technology investor SoftBank surged 5.2 percent after it unveiled plans to buy back a hefty $3.4 billion in shares.

Air conditioning equipment maker Daikin Industries plunged 10 percent after its first-quarter operating income came in below estimates.

Seoul stocks ended higher for a second straight session, with the Kospi surging 1.8 percent to 2,568.41 amid gains in the tech sector. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 3 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix rallied 3.4 percent.

Australian stocks extended gains from the previous session, with property and energy stocks pacing the gainers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index inched up 0.3 percent to 7,699.80, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed up 0.3 percent at 7,913.10.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index climbed 0.7 percent to 12,326.17.

Europe

European stocks have climbed on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from Asian markets after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida Shinichi said the central bank won't raise interest rates when financial markets are volatile.

In economic news, German industrial output grew 1.4 percent in June, according to data from Destatis. Production was expected to climb 1.0 percent after declining by a revised 3.1 percent in May.

Germany's exports declined more than expected in June, while imports posted a moderate recovery, separate set of data revealed.

Elsewhere, revised official data showed Britain's economy grew more strongly than previously thought in 2022.

GDP jumped 4.8 percent in 2022, instead of the 4.3 percent previously estimated, the Office for National Statistics said in its annual revisions of historical data stretching back to 1997.

Also, separate data released by Halifax showed U.K. house prices increased by +0.8 percent on a monthly basis in July, following three relatively flat months.

While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 1.1 percent.

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk tumbled 3.4 percent. The company trimmed its full-year profit outlook after missing estimates for its second-quarter operating profit.

Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche gained 1.8 percent. The company is considering divesting cancer data specialist Flatiron Health, the Financial Times reported.

Dutch lender ABN AMRO rallied 3.7 percent after raising its forecast for full-year net interest income.

Coca-Cola HBC, a strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, declined 2.5 percent in London after flagging macroeconomic headwinds in the second half of the year.

Glencore added 2 percent. The miner said it will not spin off its coal business after securing backing from the majority of its investors.

Vodafone rose over 2 percent after commencing its EUR 500 million shares buyback program.

WPP fell more than 2 percent. The communications services provider has agreed to sell its majority stake in FGS Global to KKR at an enterprise valuation of $1.7 billion, generating total cash proceeds to WPP of 604 million pounds after tax.

China-linked LVMH and Hermes were up 2 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively after the release of Chinese trade data.

TotalEnergies advanced 1.9 percent. The energy company said it has signed a deal to sell 50 percent of its stake in Total PARCO Pakistan Ltd. or TPPL to Gunvor Group, a Swiss commodity trading company for an undisclosed amount.

German car parts maker Continental surged 5.6 percent after announcing solid Q2 results.

Sportswear maker Puma plunged 12.4 percent after trimming its full-year profit forecasts.

Lender Commerzbank plummeted 4.6 percent after reporting a drop in quarterly profit. Nivea maker Beiersdorf fell 2.5 percent as Q2 earnings missed estimates.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended August 2nd at 10:30 am ET.

Crude oil inventories are expected to edged down by 0.4 million barrels after falling by 3.4 million barrels in the previous week.

The Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes at 1 pm ET.

At 3 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on consumer credit in the month of June. Consumer credit is expected to increase by $10.0 billion.