Futures Pointing To Initial Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to move to the upside after ending yesterday's choppy trading session little changed.

The futures climbed more firmly into positive territory following the release of a Labor Department report showing producer prices crept higher in the month of July.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.1 percent in July after rising by 0.2 percent in June. The uptick by producer prices matched economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 2.2 percent in July from an upwardly revised 2.7 percent in June.

Economists had expected the annual rate of producer price growth to decelerate to 2.3 percent from the 2.6 percent originally reported for the previous month.

The notable slowdown by the annual rate of price growth is likely to increase confidence the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next month.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on consumer price inflation in the month of July.

Economists currently expect consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent in July after edging down by 0.1 percent in June, while the annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to dip to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are also expected to rise by 0.2 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in June. The annual rate of core price growth is expected to slow to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday before eventually ending the day little changed. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line and finished the session narrowly mixed.

While the Dow dipped 140.53 points or 0.4 percent to 39,357.01, the S&P 500 inched up 0.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,344.39 and the Nasdaq rose 35.31 points or 0.2 percent to 16,780.61.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of several key U.S. economic reports later this week.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release reports on producer and consumer price inflation on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, with the data likely to impact the outlook for interest rates.

The reports are expected to show a slowdown in the annual rate of price growth, which could provide further impetus for the Federal Reserve to lower rates.

The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates next month, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a split regarding the probability of a quarter or half point rate cut.

In light of recent concerns about the outlook for the economy, traders are also likely to keep a close eye on reports on retail sales and industrial production.

While most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, airline stocks saw substantial weakness, resulting in a 4.1 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

JetBlue (JBLU) led the sector lower, with the airline plummeting by 20.7 percent after announcing it intends to offer $400 million worth of convertible senior notes due 2029.

Significant weakness was also visible among telecom stocks, as reflected by the 3.5 percent plunge by the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index.

On the other hand, gold stocks moved sharply higher amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.7 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slipping $0.22 to $79.84 a barrel after spiking $3.22 to $80.06 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after surging $30.60 to $2,504 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $5.60 to $2,609.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.29 yen compared to the 147.21 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0944 compared to yesterday's $1.0931.

Asia

Asian stocks moved in a tight range before ending on a muted note Tuesday as investors awaited a slew of key U.S. economic data this week for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory. Japanese stocks posted strong gains in catch-up trade after a long holiday weekend.

Gold dipped ahead of closely watched U.S. producer and consumer price inflation data due this week. Oil prices traded lower in Asian trading after climbing more than 3 percent in the overnight U.S. trading session amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Chinese stocks eked out modest gains despite renewed concerns over the economic recovery. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent to 2,867.95.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index settled 0.4 percent higher at 17,174.06 ahead of quarterly and half-year earnings from some of China's biggest firms as well as Chinese industrial production and retail sales readings due later in the week.

Japanese markets logged strong gains to extend a rebound from late last week following hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan. The Nikkei 225 Index soared 3.5 percent to 36,232.51, while the broader Topix Index surged 2.8 percent to 2,553.55.

Exporters benefited from a softer yen, with automakers Nissan, Honda Motor and Toyota Motor jumping 2-3 percent.

Technology stocks Tokyo Electron, Screen Holdings and Advantest surged 6-8 percent after Nvidia Corp. boosted the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index. Technology investor SoftBank Group rallied 3.8 percent.

Seoul stocks ended largely unchanged, with the Kospi finishing up 0.1 percent at 2,621.50 - rising for a third day running.

Australian stocks closed modestly higher, with miners and financials pacing the gainers. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index inched up 0.2 percent to 7,826.80, notching its third consecutive day of gains. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.2 percent higher at 8,042.20.

Orora shares soared 19.2 percent after the packaging group rejected a A$3.42 billion ($2.25 billion) takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Fund.

Sims surged 10.7 percent after it agreed to sell its U.K. metals business for £195 million ($249.50 million).

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index gained 0.3 percent to close at 12,319.06.

Europe

European stocks have struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors await upcoming U.S. and U.K. inflation data for direction.

The British pound strengthened against other major currencies after data showed the U.K. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped in the second quarter.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in the three months to June, while the rate was expected to rise marginally to 4.5 percent from 4.4 percent in the preceding period.

In July, pay rolled employees increased by 24,000 to 30.4 million. This follows an increase of 14,000 in June.

Elsewhere, the headline German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index dropped sharply from 41.8 in July to 19.2 in August.

While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line and the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In corporate news, British automotive supplier Dowlais tumbled 4 percent after widening its pre-tax loss for the first half of the year and cutting its annual revenue outlook.

Just Group jumped 17 percent after the provider of retirement-income products and services posted a robust set of first-half results and upgraded its 2024 guidance.

Valneva jumped 4.6 percent. The French biotech company has reaffirmed its annual revenue outlook after reporting a turnaround to net profit for the first half.

German chemicals distributor Brenntag dropped 1.5 percent after lowering its full-year guidance.

Evotec rallied 4.1 percent. The drug maker announced significant advancements in its strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, focusing on developing a pipeline based on molecular glue.

As a result of performance and program-based milestones, Evotec will receive a total of $75 million in payments.

Thyssenkrupp Nucera rose over 2 percent. The global leader in electrolysis technologies reported a 12 percent increase in order intake in Q3 2024.

Meal-kit maker HelloFresh soared 9.4 percent after its second-quarter results beat estimates.

U.S. Economic News

At 1:15 pm ET, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to speak on the economic outlook in a moderated conversation before the Conference of African American Financial Professionals.