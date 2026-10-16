Futures Pointing To Roughly Flat Open Following Recent Volatility

(RTTNews) - Following the volatility seen over the past few sessions, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by just 0.1 percent.

Traders may look to take a breather following the wild swings seen by the markets over the past couple days.

The markets started the week on a subdued note before coming under pressure on Wednesday amid a sell-off in the technology sector.

Stocks saw further downside in early trading on Thursday before showing a significant recovery over the course of the trading day.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a one-month intraday low before rebounding, while the Dow ended the day at its best closing level in a month.

Tech stocks may experience some relief after following Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's comments at the IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok that AI is a major force in the global economy.

Warsh emphasized the long-term significance of AI while avoiding predictions on upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions. The Fed chief called AI "the most profound economic transformation of a lifetime."

The futures remained little changed even after the release of more hotter-than-expected inflation data, with a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. import and export prices both jumped by much more than expected in September.

Shortly before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of September. Industrial production is expected to climb by 0.4 percent in September after coming in unchanged in August.

Stocks extended Wednesday's slump in early trading on Thursday but showed a considerable turnaround over the course of the session. The major averages all moved to the upside as the day progressed, with the Dow jumping to its best closing level in a month.

The Dow shot up 556.21 points or 1.1 percent to 52,177.69 amid strong gains by Nike (NKE), Salesforce (CRM) and Home Depot (HD).

The S&P 500 also rose 25.12 points or 0.3 percent to 7,744.06, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq spent most of the day in negative territory but managed to end the day up 20.16 points or 0.1 percent at 26,713.03.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

Most European stocks have also moved to the upside on the day. The German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.51 to $97.46 a barrel after spiking $2.88 to $97.97 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $62.20 to $4,170.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $28.40 to $4,198.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.93 yen versus the 157.98 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1245 compared to yesterday's $1.1218.