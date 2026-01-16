Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - The Housing Market Index for January, and the Industrial Production for December as well as Fed Speeches will be closely monitored by investors.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar index stabilized near 99.50 and the gold dipped from recent record highs. Oil edged up slightly.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 9.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 11.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 127.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended Thursday in positive territory.

The Dow advanced 292.81 points or 0.6 percent to 49,442.44, the Nasdaq climbed 58.27 points or 0.3 percent to 23,530.02 and the S&P 500 rose 17.87 points or 0.3 percent to 6,944.47.

On the economic front, the Industrial Production for December will be published at 9.15 am ET. The consensus for Industrial Production is 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The Housing Market Index for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 40, while it was up 39 in the prior month.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins will give opening and introductory remarks before the Outlook '26 New England Economic Forum 10.50 am ET.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will speak on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy before the Outlook '26 New England Economic Forum at 11.00 am ET.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy implementation before the American Institute for Economic Research, Shadow Open Market Committee, and Florida Atlantic University Conference at 3.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.26 percent to 4,101.91.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.29 percent at 26,844.96.

Japanese markets closed lower due to political uncertainty. The Nikkei average slipped 0.32 percent to 53,936.17. The broader Topix index settled 0.28 percent lower at 3,658.68.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.48 percent to 8,903.90, extending its winning streak to five sessions. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.46 percent at 9,226.70.