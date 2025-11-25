Futures Suggests Wall Street Might Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Tuesday. Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading higher.

Today's trading may be impacted by reaction to long-delayed reports on retail sales and producer prices in September as well as a reading on consumer confidence in November.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will visit China in April at Xi Jinping's invitation.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar was steady, gold extended gains.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 16.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 8.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 34.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly up on Monday. The Nasdaq surged 598.92 points or 2.7 percent to 22,872.01, largely offsetting the steep drop seen last week. The S&P 500 also jumped 102.13 points or 1.6 percent to 6,705.12, while the narrower Dow posted a more modest gain, rising 202.86 points or 0.4 percent to 46,448.27.

On the economic front, delayed PPI-Final Demand for September will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent.

Delayed Retail Sales for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for retail sales is for growth of 0.4 percent.

The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for September is scheduled at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in August.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency for September will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent.

The Consumer Confidence for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 93.3, while it was up 94.6.

Delayed Business Inventories for August is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a gain of 0.2 percent.

The Pending Home Sales Index for October will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.4 percent, while it was at 0.0 percent.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was down 4.

Two-year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The 5-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money Supply for October is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was $22,212.5 billion.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.87 percent to 3,870.02.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.69 percent to 25,894.55.

Japanese markets ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 48,659.52 while the broader Topix index settled 0.21 percent lower at 3,290.89.

Australian markets ended slightly higher, with gold miners leading the surge. Banks and insurance companies fell, limiting overall gains in the broader market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.14 percent to 8,537 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.27 percent at 8,824.20.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 25.42 points or 0.32 percent. The German DAX is progressing 50.51 points or 0.22 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 35.23 points or 0.37 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 41.49 points or 0.33 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 16.80 points or 0.30 percent.