Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up on Tuesday. Investors seem to be interested in the upcoming big tech earnings and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.

In the Asian trading session, spot gold hit a new record high above $5,100 an ounce while the dollar fell. Oil prices traded lower on oversupply concerns.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 227.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 15.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 154.50 points.

The U.S. major averages remained in positive territory on Monday. The Dow advanced 313.69 points or 0.6 percent to 49,412.40, the Nasdaq rose 100.11 points or 0.4 percent to 23,601.36 and the S&P 500 climbed 34.62 points or 0.5 percent to 6,950.23.

On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for November will be issued at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month, the 20-city adjusted price index was 0.4 percent.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index or HPI for November will be revealed at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Price Index was up 0.4 percent.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Report for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 90.0, while it was up 89.1 in the prior month.

The New Home Sales for December is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the sales were up 737K.

Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. In December, the Index was down 7.

Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Money Supply for December is expected at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was up $22.322 trillion.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.18 percent to 4,139.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.35 percent to 27,126.95.

Japanese markets rose notably. The Nikkei average rose 0.85 percent to 53,333.54. The broader Topix index settled 0.31 percent higher at 3,563.59.

Australian markets gained at the close. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 surged 0.92 percent to 8,941.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.86 percent at 9,268.50.