G-III To Partner, Invest In AWWG

(RTTNews) - G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) announced a strategic partnership and investment in Madrid-based All We Wear Group also known as AWWG on Thursday, acquiring an ownership stake of approximately 12%.

As part of the partnership, AWWG will assist in expanding G-III's brands in Spain and Portugal, with G-III aiming to capitalize on its growth opportunities in Europe. Moreover, G-III intends to use AWWG's strong presence in India to grow its primary brands, including DKNY.

AWWG, on the other hand, will benefit from G-III's knowledge and investment as it looks to extend its brands Hackett, Pepe Jeans, and Façonnable into the North American market.