|
22.05.2024 13:45:32
G1 Therapeutics And Deimos Biosciences In License Deal For Lerociclib For Radioprotective Uses
(RTTNews) - G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, and Deimos Biosciences, a portfolio company of Jupiter Bioventures, Wednesday announced a global licensing agreement for lerociclib for radioprotective uses.
Jupiter Bioventures will get exclusive rights for the clinical development, regulatory submissions, and commercialization of lerociclib for radioprotection in the US, Europe, Japan, and all other global markets excluding Asia-Pacific.
As per the terms of the agreement, G1 will receive 10 percent of Deimos Biosciences' outstanding shares, and a 20 percent royalty on annual net sales of lerociclib.
Lerociclib is a potent and selective inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases 4 and 6 (CDK4/6). Such inhibitors can increase the survival of animals exposed to radiation.
Lerociclib was recently licensed globally, excluding the Asia-Pacific region, to Pepper Bio for all indications except for certain radioprotectant uses. Also, Lerociclib has been licensed to Genor Biopharma in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, and is under National Medical Products Administration review in China to treat breast cancer.
|
|
