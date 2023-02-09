09.02.2023 12:26:50

Gabriel Holding A/S – first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year

Summary:

Gabriel Holding maintains its expectations for the full financial year and presents the following selected financial highlights from the quarter:

  • Group revenue decreased to DKK 241.6 million (DKK 246.9 million)
  • Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) decreased to DKK 19.8 million (DKK 30.3 million)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to DKK 8.1 million (DKK 20.5 million)
  • Profit before tax decreased to DKK 3.7 million (DKK 21.7 million)
  • Return on invested capital was 6.1% (17.6%)
  • Operating margin was 3.4% (8.3%).

Expectations for the 2022/23 financial year:

In the annual report for 2021/22, management stated that it expected revenue of the order of DKK 1,000-1,100 million and operating profit (EBIT) of the order of DKK 50-60 million.

These expectations are maintained after the first quarter. Management continues to believe that revenue and profit in the current financial year 2022/23 will be challenged by the international political situation, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, energy supply and Inflation and the resulting market and logistical difficulties and uncertainties.

A high level of uncertainty thus still surrounds our expectations for the year.

