Gain Therapeutics Announces Positive Phase 1 Results For GT-02287 In GBA1 Parkinson's Disease Trial

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) announced positive findings from the single ascending dose segment of the Phase 1 clinical trial of GT-02287, a new GCase-targeting small molecule therapy for GBA1 Parkinson's Disease.

The results indicated that GT-02287, given orally once daily to healthy adults, was generally well tolerated at all dosage levels, with no severe adverse events reported.

The company suggested that GT-02287 could potentially slow or halt the progression of Parkinson's Disease by addressing its root cause.

The company anticipates starting the first patient cohort in the Phase 1 clinical trial in the latter part of 2024.