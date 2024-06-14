|
14.06.2024 04:06:29
Gain Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering
(RTTNews) - Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) announced that it is proposing to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Gain expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants offered in the offering.
The company noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue clinical and nonclinical development of its lead product candidate GT-02287 for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases including GBA1 Parkinson's disease and for general corporate purposes.
The final terms of the offering will depend on market and other conditions at the time of pricing, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
