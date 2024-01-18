|
Galenica again achieves strong sales growth
Galenica Group sales performed well in 2023, growing by 4.4% to CHF 3,746.0 million. As expected, sales growth of 3.3% in the second half of 2023 was lower than the +5.5% recorded in the first half due to the exceptionally strong comparative period in the second half of 2022, when there was a strong seasonal flu epidemic and COVID-19 infections.
In particular, the “Logistics & IT” segment posted strong growth of 4.9%. The “Products & Care” segment also performed well with sales growth of 3.3%, supported by the strong performance of 12.3% of the “Products & Brands” sector.
The strong performance of the overall pharmaceutical market, with growth of 4.9%, particularly contributed to the sales growth. This development was driven by increased sales of high-priced medications, with sales volumes declining by 0.2%.
Earnings outlook confirmed
Galenica confirms its guidance for the 2023 financial year, with EBIT1 at roughly the same level as the previous year2, and the outlook for the 2023 dividend at least at the same level as the previous year.
Net sales of the Galenica Group 2023:
1 Excluding the effects of IFRS 16 and IAS 19
2 Adjusted prior-year figures due to joint venture with Redcare Pharmacy (formerly Shop Apotheke Europe)
“PRODUCTS & CARE” SEGMENT
The “Products & Care” segment achieved net sales of CHF 1,635.6 million (+3.3%) in financial year 2023. The Retail business area (B2C) accounted for CHF 1,385.6 million (+1.8%), with the “Local Pharmacies” sector contributing CHF 1,306.9 million (+1.6% excluding Coop Vitality) and the “Pharmacies at Home” sector CHF 78.9 million (+6.6%, without Mediservice). Adjusted for the extraordinary additional sales in connection with COVID-19 the previous year, sales growth for “Local Pharmacies” amounted to +2.7%.
The “Professionals” (B2B) business area increased sales to CHF 256.1 million (+11.9%), with the “Products & Brands” sector contributing CHF 177.1 million (+12.3%) and the “Services for Professionals” sector contributing CHF 78.9 million (+11.0%).
“Retail” business area (B2C)
By way of comparison:
“Professionals” business area (B2B)
By way of comparison:
“LOGISTICS & IT” SEGMENT
The “Logistics & IT” segment achieved net sales of CHF 3,077.0 million (+4.9%) in the 2023 financial year. CHF 2,952.7 million (+4.7%) of this was generated by the “Wholesale” sector and CHF 144.0 million (+10.1%) by the “Logistics & IT Services” sector.
“Wholesale” sector
By way of comparison:
|12 March 2024:
|Publication of Galenica Group annual results 2023
|10 April 2024:
|Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.
|06 August 2024
|Publication of Galenica Group half-year results 2024
For further information, please contact:
|Media Relations:
E-Mail: media@galenica.com
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
|Investor Relations:
E-Mail: investors@galenica.com
Tel. +41 58 852 85 31
Welcome to the Galenica network!
Our ambition is to meet the needs of patients and customers in the Swiss healthcare market in a seamless, efficient and personalised way. To achieve this, we operate the Galenica network with over 20 Business Units, the strongest partners in the Swiss healthcare market. We offer fully integrated solutions both for customers and patients as well as for pharmacies, drugstores, medical practices, hospitals, retirement and nursing homes, home care providers, wholesalers, pharmaceutical companies, health insurance funds and other partners.
Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information concerning Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.
