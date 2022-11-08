GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2022

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Giving Back to Society

Since the inception of GAMCO’s shareholder designated charitable contribution program in 2013, shareholders have designated charitable gifts of $48 million to approximately 350 charitable organizations, including $11.3 million in 2021. Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm’s combined charitable donations total approximately $74 million.

Sustainability Initiatives

To demonstrate our commitment to being good environmental stewards, we have waived the fees and absorbed all costs on the initial $100 million in assets in Love Our Planet & People ("LOPP”). LOPP, the first in a series of semi-transparent exchange traded funds ("ETFs”), invests in sustainability-focused companies including those engaged in renewable power generation and transmission, water purification and conservation, and the reduction of long-lived wastes. In addition, we have taken steps to offset our own carbon footprint by installing solar panels and charging stations at our offices.

Results for the Third Quarter

In the third quarter, the Company took several steps to position the Company for future growth, including redeeming the remaining $34 million of subordinated notes issued to shareholders, accelerated the vesting of 253,700 restricted stock awards ("RSAs”), and commencing the process of voluntarily moving the trading of its shares to the OTCQX which will free up resources for implementing growth strategies, with a focus on technology, client service, and marketing.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) U.S. GAAP Basis Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Revenues $ 61,918 $ 75,907 Operating income 18,001 40,676 Net income 9,427 29,161 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 1.09 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 26,370 26,832 Shares outstanding 25,904 27,096 Assets Under Management AUM - end of period (in millions) $ 27,633 $ 33,539 AUM - average (in millions) 29,999 34,625

On October 6, 2022, GAMCO filed Form 15, which suspended the requirement to file Forms 10-Q, 10-K, and 8-K with the SEC, we will continue to file PCAOB audited statements and reports similar to Forms 10-Q, 10-K, and 8-K with the OTC Markets as well as post them to our website.

On October 7, 2022, the Company’s shares started trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "GAMI”.

Revenues

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $61.9 million compared with $75.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Investment advisory fees were $56.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 versus $69.1 million in the year ago quarter: Fund revenues were $38.8 million compared to $48.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues, which are generally billed on portfolio values at the beginning of the quarter, were $15.2 million compared to $19.2 million in last year’s third quarter. SICAV revenues were $2.2 million compared to $1.9 million in the year ago quarter.

Distribution fees from our equity mutual funds and other income were $5.7 million during the third quarter of 2022 and $6.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating Income

Operating income was $18.0 million versus $40.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. We note, on a comparable basis, the acceleration of RSAs during the third quarter of 2022 resulted in an additional $1.5 million of compensation expense.

Non-Operating Income

Mark-to-market investment losses were $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 versus losses of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Interest expense was $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 versus $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Income Taxes

GAMCO’s effective tax rate ("ETR”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 39.4% versus 24.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Balance Sheet

GAMCO ended the quarter with cash and investments of $158.5 million.

Business Highlights

The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund, which has the lowest cost of any 100% U.S. Treasury money market fund, benefitted from $868 million of net inflows during the third quarter of 2022 bringing the total assets in the fund to over $2.7 billion.

On July 1 st , Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSE: ECF) had a $25 million closing of a private placement of 4.40% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares.

, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSE: ECF) had a $25 million closing of a private placement of 4.40% Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares. On September 8th, we hosted our 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium in New York City. The symposium featured leading companies in the Aerospace and Defense industries.

Subsequent to the end of the 3rd quarter:

On October 31 st and November 1 st , we hosted our 46 th Annual Automotive Symposium in Las Vegas. The symposium featured presentations from senior management of leading automotive and electric vehicle suppliers.

and November 1 , we hosted our 46 Annual Automotive Symposium in Las Vegas. The symposium featured presentations from senior management of leading automotive and electric vehicle suppliers. We will host our Fourth Annual Healthcare Symposium in conjunction with Columbia Business School on November 18th.

Return to Shareholders

During the quarter, GAMCO paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.1 million and purchased 491,093 shares for $8.8 million at an average price of $17.81 per share. From October 1, 2022 to November 7, 2022, the Company has purchased 75,697 shares at an average price of $14.62 per share.

On November 7, 2022, GAMCO’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on December 27, 2022 to class A and class B shareholders of record on December 13, 2022.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known in the trade as PMV with a CatalystTM). GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 4 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMCO has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and U.S. Treasury Money Market Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 entered the mutual fund business.

Table I: Assets Under Management and Fund Flows - 3rd Quarter 2022 (in millions) Fund Market distributions, June 30, appreciation/ net of September 30, September 30, 2022 Inflows Outflows (depreciation) reinvestments 2022 2021 Equities: Mutual Funds $ 8,354 $ 189 $ (367 ) $ (482 ) $ (5 ) $ 7,689 $ 9,856 Closed-end Funds 7,036 25 (43 ) (312 ) (126 ) 6,580 8,238 Institutional & PWM (a) 10,569 64 (426 ) (375 ) - 9,832 13,051 SICAV 886 78 (146 ) (33 ) - 785 728 Total Equities 26,845 356 (982 ) (1,202 ) (131 ) 24,886 31,873 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund 1,836 1,705 (838 ) 12 - 2,715 1,634 Institutional & PWM Fixed Income 32 - - - - 32 32 Total Treasuries & Fixed Income 1,868 1,705 (838 ) 12 - 2,747 1,666 Total Assets Under Management $ 28,713 $ 2,061 $ (1,820 ) $ (1,190 ) $ (131 ) $ 27,633 $ 33,539

(a) Includes $184, $173, and $178 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund AUM at June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Table II GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Investment advisory and incentive fees $ 56,215 $ 69,147 $ 180,225 $ 199,502 Distribution fees and other income 5,703 6,760 16,919 19,957 Total revenues 61,918 75,907 197,144 219,459 Compensation costs (a) 29,539 21,965 82,812 83,945 Management fee expense (a) 1,730 - 3,407 5,552 Distribution costs 6,599 7,781 20,416 22,523 Other operating expenses 6,049 5,485 18,282 19,460 Total expenses 43,917 35,231 124,917 131,480 Operating income 18,001 40,676 72,227 87,979 Investment gain/(loss), net (1,793 ) (1,218 ) (8,354 ) 2,735 Interest expense (648 ) (814 ) (2,235 ) (2,101 ) Non-operating gain/(loss) (2,441 ) (2,032 ) (10,589 ) 634 Income before income taxes 15,560 38,644 61,638 88,613 Provision for income taxes 6,133 9,483 17,471 26,401 Net income $ 9,427 $ 29,161 $ 44,167 $ 62,212 Net income: Basic $ 0.36 $ 1.11 $ 1.68 $ 2.36 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 1.09 $ 1.66 $ 2.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 26,152 26,222 26,319 26,310 Diluted 26,370 26,832 26,604 26,863 Actual shares outstanding (b) 25,904 27,096 25,904 27,096

(a) The CEO waiver reduced compensation costs by $0, $10,063, $9,909 and $10,063, respectively, and management fee expense by $0, $2,858, $2,108 and $2,858, respectively. (b) Includes 149 and 909 RSA shares at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Table III GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (In thousands) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills $ 112,274 $ 142,027 $ 152,615 Investments in securities 28,744 20,259 17,737 Seed capital investments 17,464 12,085 11,824 Receivable from brokers 3,241 3,930 4,629 Other receivables 22,569 34,943 28,137 Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable 10,216 6,707 9,058 Other assets 10,718 11,721 12,330 Total assets $ 205,226 $ 231,672 $ 236,330 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Payable for investments purchased $ - $ 14,990 $ 75 Income taxes payable 750 315 2,414 Compensation payable 37,932 21,049 47,767 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,094 50,448 45,787 Sub-total 83,776 86,802 96,043 Subordinated Notes (due June 15, 2023) - 50,990 52,102 Total liabilities 83,776 137,792 148,145 Stockholders' equity (a) 121,450 93,880 88,185 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 205,226 $ 231,672 $ 236,330

(a) Shares outstanding of 25,904, 26,728, and 27,096, respectively.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as "anticipate,” "estimate,” "expect,” "project,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations, and the ongoing impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with respect to tax rates and the non-deductibility of certain portions of named executive officer compensation. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

