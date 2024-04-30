|
30.04.2024 12:11:15
Gartner, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $210.5 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $295.8 million, or $3.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232 million or $2.93 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.47 billion from $1.41 billion last year.
Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $210.5 Mln. vs. $295.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.67 vs. $3.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.
