Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
27.10.2025 14:05:00
GE Aerospace Raises Forecast. Time to Buy the Stock?
When GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) delivered its Q3 earnings last Tuesday (Oct. 21), one could argue that the stock reflected even greater optimistic expectations for growth. Thanks to a 75% year-to-date gain, GE is not only ranked first among 79 stocks in the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEMKT: XLI) but also 15th within the S&P 500.While the Cincinnati-based company initially delighted investors with what it called "exceptional" results and an "across the board" full-year guidance increase, its brief 4.5% opening rally -- where it spent less than five minutes at an all-time high of $315 -- was quickly met with selling, then more selling on Wednesday, which ultimately took the stock back below $300.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!