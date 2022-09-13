GE Digital Achieves AWS Industrial Software Competency Status and Adds New AWS Marketplace Offerings in Operational Intelligence and MES

GE Digital, a leading industrial software company, today announced at HANNOVER MESSE USA that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status. This designation recognizes that GE Digital provides an end-to-end toolchain for product design, production design, and production/operations on AWS to help customers run design and manufacturing entities without the need of their own datacenters. GE Digital is also expanding its offerings in the AWS Marketplace with new cloud-based operational intelligence and Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software.

Achieving the AWS Industrial Software Competency differentiates GE Digital as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on Product Design, Production Design, and Production/Operations. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Industrial companies looking to transform their operations and achieve peak production, quality, and efficiency can’t do it without the cloud and software that meets corporate IT strategies,” said Richard Kenedi, General Manager of GE Digital’s Manufacturing and Digital Plant business. "We’re proud to achieve the AWS Industrial Software Competency status, as it distinguishes GE Digital as an AWS Partner with demonstrated technical expertise and proven success with 20,000+ customers in the manufacturing and infrastructure industries.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from various enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep experience and expertise in specialized areas across industries, use cases, and workflows.

Proficy Historian for Cloud, the world’s first cloud-native historian software, launched in the AWS Marketplace earlier this year. This industrial data management solution is designed to facilitate a more simplified and reliable movement of operational technology (OT) data to the cloud at scale and provide a foundation for IoT-fueled optimization through cloud-based analytics.

Proficy Smart Factory is GE Digital’s MES software, for which the company was positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the May 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Manufacturing Execution Systems.

This industry-leading operations management solution, designed to enable industrial companies to quickly measure, control, and improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), quality, and production, is available as a managed service and hosted on AWS. GE Digital is listing Proficy Smart Factory’s cloud-based MES software in AWS Marketplace along with its operational intelligence solution, Proficy Operations Hub. Proficy Operations Hub provides a single, standards-based operations interface across OT systems designed to increase real-time operational intelligence to drive greater efficiency, productivity, and energy savings.

To receive AWS Industrial Software Competency, AWS Partners undergo rigorous technical validation related to industry-specific technology, as well as an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions. This validation allows industrial customers to more easily select skilled AWS Partners to help accelerate their digital transformation with confidence.

"Proficy Historian for Cloud, our Proficy Smart Factory cloud-based MES, and Proficy Operations Hub are powerful software solutions that can help industrial companies level-up their operations,” concluded Kenedi. "Our AWS Industrial Software Competency Status will allow us to work more closely with AWS to help our industrial customers achieve their digital transformation goals.”

GE Digital’s Proficy Historian for Cloud, Proficy Smart Factory cloud-based MES, and Proficy Operations Hub are currently on exhibit in the AWS booth at HANNOVER MESSE USA, which is co-located with the International Manufacturing Technology Show in Chicago, IL until September 17, 2022. More information on these and GE Digital’s other Manufacturing and Digital Plant software solutions can be found here.

About GE Digital:

GE Digital, an integral part of GE Vernova, is a $1 billion software business putting data to work to accelerate a new era of energy. GE Digital has pioneered technologies like Industrial AI and Digital Twins to serve industries that matter for decarbonization like energy, manufacturing, aviation. Our software drives insights customers need to transform how they create, orchestrate, and consume energy. Over 20,000 customers world-wide use our software to fuel productivity and reliable operations while reducing costs and carbon for a more sustainable world. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital. GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers’ transformations during the global energy transition.

