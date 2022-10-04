GE Digital Named an Asset Performance Management Software Leader Again

GE Digital, an energy software leader, today announced it was named a Leader for the second straight time by independent industry analyst firm Verdantix in its Green Quadrant: Asset Performance Management (APM) Solutions 2022 report. The company was recognized as a market leader among more than a dozen prominent global APM solution providers based on the technical and functional capabilities of its APM software, as well as its strategic market momentum.

”GE Digital’s credentials in the APM software space are impressive,” said Kiran Darmasseelane, Industry Analyst at Verdantix. "There’s no doubt that competition in the space is on the rise, but nevertheless, GE Digital has resolidified itself as a market leader.”

The Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology provides buyers of specific products or services with a structured assessment of comparable offerings across top vendors. Based on this year’s analysis, GE Digital received the highest score amongst all the vendors for its functional capabilities. Specific strengths highlighted were asset integrity management (top score), reliability analysis (joint top score), and maintenance optimization (top score).

Verdantix also included selection advice for buyers and recommended that GE Digital be shortlisted by energy firms seeking an APM software provider with strong IT and subject matter expertise, as well as large enterprises with sites across multiple regions. "GE Digital’s deep domain knowledge across the oil and gas and power utilities industries, its proven success supporting more than 40,000 global APM users, and the fact that it’s poised to play a key role in GE’s forthcoming energy company all make it one of the safest and most reliable choices for energy enterprises seeking a long-term digital transformation partner,” concluded Metcalfe.

This news comes on the heels of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting that examined the quantifiable benefits organizations are realizing using GE Digital’s APM software. The study, which was based on actual customer interviews, found that a composite oil and gas organization saw a return on their investment of 292% in five years.

"Energy companies are increasingly investing in APM software—and they need to be to maximize plant reliability and efficiency with the energy transition underway,” said Linda Rae, General Manager of GE Digital’s Power Generation and Oil & Gas business. "We’re pleased to see our solution recognized by Verdantix for the second consecutive time.”

