GE HealthCare Leaders to Present at March Investor Conferences

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leader in precision care innovation, is announcing today that its President and CEO Peter Arduini, along with Vice President and CFO Helmut Zodl, will be presenting at the following investor conferences next month.

Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference - March 1, 2023 at 12:30 pm ET in New York City

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference - March 14, 2023 at 10:00 am ET; this will be a virtual event

These events can be accessed live by visiting GE HealthCare’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events at the dates and times listed above.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005502/en/