14.02.2024 22:05:00
GE HealthCare Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), is announcing today that its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jay Saccaro, will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.
- Citi Unplugged MedTech and Life Sciences Access Day – February 29, 2024 at 10:15 am ET in New York City
- Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare MedTech and Services Conference (Virtual) – March 12, 2024 at 12:00 pm ET
- Barclays Global Healthcare Conference – March 14, 2024 at 8:00 am ET in Miami
These events can be accessed by visiting GE HealthCare’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events on the dates and times listed above.
About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with 51,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.
Follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website gehealthcare.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214951963/en/
