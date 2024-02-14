GE HealthCare Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), is announcing today that its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jay Saccaro, will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Citi Unplugged MedTech and Life Sciences Access Day – February 29, 2024 at 10:15 am ET in New York City

Oppenheimer Annual Healthcare MedTech and Services Conference (Virtual) – March 12, 2024 at 12:00 pm ET

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference – March 14, 2024 at 8:00 am ET in Miami

These events can be accessed by visiting GE HealthCare’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events on the dates and times listed above.

