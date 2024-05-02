GE HealthCare Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), is announcing that its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jay Saccaro will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Bank of America Securities 2024 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas – May 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York – June 5, 2024 at 10:00 am ET

These events can be accessed at the GE HealthCare website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events on the dates and times listed above.

