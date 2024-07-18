|
GE HealthCare To Buy Intelligent Ultrasound's Clinical Artificial Intelligence Software Business
(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare (GEHC) has entered into an agreement to acquire Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC's clinical artificial intelligence software business for total consideration of approximately $51 million. Additional details of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Intelligent Ultrasound is specialized in integrated AI-driven image analysis tools designed to make ultrasound smarter and more efficient. GE HealthCare plans to incorporate these solutions across the ultrasound portfolio.
Phil Rackliffe, president and CEO of Ultrasound and Image Guided Therapies, GE HealthCare, said: "This technology and the experts who developed it will help enhance our portfolio of AI-enabled devices and accelerate our pace of development of next-generation AI tools."
