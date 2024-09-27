|
27.09.2024 12:05:47
Gemfields ready to defend balance sheet if market weakens
GEMFIELDS CEO Sean Gilbertson said on Friday the company was prepared to cut costs and seek additional finance if there was a repeat of poor gemstone auctions this year.He was commenting in notes to the firm’s interim results announcement in which the company posted a 24% year-on-year decline in net profit to $13.7m.During the period three auctions (two of emeralds and one of mixed quality rubies) produced “healthy results” despite a deterioration in market sentiment. But weak sales in September “brings some uncertainty”, said Gilbertson.He added that while it was unlikely a high quality emerald auction and mixed quality ruby auction in November would be as disappointing “… we are of course prepared to take additional measures, including cost reduction measures and further financing options”.Gilbertson’s comments were made in the context of significant reinvestment in Gemfields processing facilities. It recently completed an upgrade at its Kagem emerald facilities in Zambia and is embarking on a $70m tripling of throughput in a second processing unit at Montepuez Mining Company’s (MRM’s) Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique.As a result of the investment, Gemfields reported $44m in net debt as of June 30, down from net cash of $61.8m at the close of the half-year in 2023. However, this was before allowing for $65.5m of auction receiveables which “are now 100% collected”, it said.“Walking this narrow path is difficult,” said Gilbertson of the heavy reinvestment programme, adding that it made for “a complex year”.Once completed, however, the second processing facility at Montepuez would enable the mine to more quickly process “considerable stockpiles” as well as “bring to market additional size and colour variations of rubies and provide us with the flexibility we need to better understand ore from other ruby-containing areas on our vast licence”.Gemfields declared a dividend of 0.86 US cents per share for the six month period. This compares to a payout of 2.88 US cents per share in the previous period.Shares in Gemfields were 3.9% higher in London where they principally trade. On a year to date basis, the share is just over 10% lower. The post Gemfields ready to defend balance sheet if market weakens appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gemfields PLC Registered Shs Assented Capita Sharemehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Gemfields PLC Registered Shs Assented Capita Sharemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.