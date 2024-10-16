16 October 2024

Genel Energy plc

Bond call option exercised

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has notified Nordic Trustee AS that the Company calls $75 million of the outstanding bond amount relating to ISIN NO 0010894330 with a maturity date in October 2025 and a fixed coupon of 9.25% per annum, at a price equal to 101.85% of the nominal amount.

The total amount outstanding before the call is $300 million, resulting in $225 million remaining after the call option is exercised. The Company will cancel the bonds that it holds, leaving $66 million outstanding.

The call will have settlement date on 30 October 2024 and record date on 28 October 2024.

-ends-

