Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
16-Oct-2024 / 15:48 GMT/BST

16 October 2024

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has notified Nordic Trustee AS that the Company calls $75 million of the outstanding bond amount relating to ISIN NO 0010894330 with a maturity date in October 2025 and a fixed coupon of 9.25% per annum, at a price equal to 101.85% of the nominal amount.

 

The total amount outstanding before the call is $300 million, resulting in $225 million remaining after the call option is exercised. The Company will cancel the bonds that it holds, leaving $66 million outstanding.

 

The call will have settlement date on 30 October 2024 and record date on 28 October 2024.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements, Chief Financial Officer

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d'Ancona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

