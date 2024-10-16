|
Genel Energy PLC: Bond call option exercised
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
16 October 2024
Genel Energy plc
Bond call option exercised
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has notified Nordic Trustee AS that the Company calls $75 million of the outstanding bond amount relating to ISIN NO 0010894330 with a maturity date in October 2025 and a fixed coupon of 9.25% per annum, at a price equal to 101.85% of the nominal amount.
The total amount outstanding before the call is $300 million, resulting in $225 million remaining after the call option is exercised. The Company will cancel the bonds that it holds, leaving $66 million outstanding.
The call will have settlement date on 30 October 2024 and record date on 28 October 2024.
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
File: Exercise of voluntary partial redemption (Call Option)
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
