17.07.2024

Genel Energy PLC: Notice of Half Year Results and Investor Presentation

17-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

17 July 2024

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Notice of Half Year Results and Investor Presentation

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') will announce its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 on Tuesday, 6 August 2024.

 

Genel will also host a live presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on Tuesday, 6 August 2024 at 10.00 a.m. BST. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9.00 a.m. BST the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

 

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Genel Energy Plc via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/genel-energy-plc/register-investor

 

Investors who already follow Genel on the platform will automatically be invited.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements, Chief Financial Officer

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

 

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.


