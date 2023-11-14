|
Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading and operations update in respect of the third quarter and first nine months of 2023.
Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said:
“Despite encouraging comments from senior politicians, the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline remains shut. Good progress has been made in achieving consistency of domestic sales volumes, although pricing continues to be weak. We remain confident that the pipeline exports will resume, and provide access again to international pricing.
We are on track to deliver the cost reductions that we forecast at our half-year results. Tawke is now cash generative from local sales, and monthly spend across the business is set to reduce further once we have exited the Sarta licence and completed Somaliland civil works. This year we have reduced debt by almost 10% at opportunistic prices while retaining our significant cash balance, providing us with the financial strength to deliver on our objectives and diversify through the addition of resilient income streams.
We will continue to reshape our portfolio and effectively balance minimising our spend and progressing our strategy, and we continue to progress towards the Miran and Bina Bawi arbitration hearing currently scheduled for February next year.”
Q3 2023
2023 OUTLOOK
UPDATE ON IRAQ-TÜRKIYE PIPELINE
OPERATIONS
ARBITRATION
Genel will also host a live presentation on the Investor Meet Company platform today at 1000 GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Genel Energy PLC via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/genel-energy-plc/register-investor
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94), with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
